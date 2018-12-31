A court in Japan’s capital of Tokyo on Monday extended the detention of former Nissan Motor Co Chairperson Carlos Ghosn until January 11, The Japan Times reported.

Ghosn was first arrested in November for allegedly under-reporting his earnings. A fresh arrest warrant was made against him on December 21 on charges of shifting $16.6 million, around Rs 115.85 crore, in personal investment losses to the company. Ghosn has denied the allegations.

Ghosn – a French citizen of Lebanese descent who was born in Brazil – had played a major role in the formation of a strategic partnership between Nissan, its French partner Renault and Mitsubishi Motors. He is also credited with saving Nissan from bankruptcy in the 1990s.

Ghosn’s daughter Caroline Ghosn claimed to The New York Times on December 29 that her father has been put into an unheated cell, and his requests for pen and paper were denied. Caroline Ghosn and Maya Ghosn, Carlos’ other daughter, claimed their father has lost at least 20 pounds since his first detention.

On November 22, Nissan’s board of directors had dismissed Carlos Ghosn as chairperson. Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer Mitsubishi Motors had also dismissed Ghosn from the post, while Renault replaced Ghosn with a temporary deputy chief executive on the request of the French government. The French government holds 15% stake in Renault.