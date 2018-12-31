At least four people were killed and 68 others were reported missing in a gas explosion in an apartment building in Russia’s Magnitogorsk on Monday, Russian news agency TASS reported. The building partially collapsed under the impact of the blast, Sky News reported.

Magnitogorsk is in the Chelyabinsk region near the Ural Mountains.

Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region Boris Dubrovsky said the building had 120 residents. A total of 52 people have been accounted for, including 16 who were evacuated from the building and four others who were taken to hospitals, Bloomberg reported.

The blast took place around 6 am (6.30 am Indian time) and destroyed an entrance to the nine-storey building, damaging 48 apartments, according to a statement from the Emergency Ministry’s regional department, reported Bloomberg.