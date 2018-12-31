The Centre on Monday approved an additional assistance of Rs 1,146.12 crore to Tamil Nadu for the damage caused by Cyclone Gaja.

The financial assistance was approved by a high level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Vice Chairman of Niti Ayog Rajiv Kumar also attended the meeting.

The Centre had earlier this month released Rs 353.70 crore to the state towards relief and rehabilitation measures for those affected by the cyclone. The Tamil Nadu government had sought Rs 14,910 crore last month for rehabilitation, renovation, including work in the power sector which was badly affected due to the cyclone, according to PTI. Over one lakh electric poles had been uprooted and several power sub-stations damaged in the cyclone.

Cyclone Gaja made landfall in Nagapattinam’s Vedaranyam block on November 15. Around 46 people died in the cyclone which left a trail of destruction in over 10 districts, including Nagapttinam, Thiruvarur, Puthukottai and Thanjavur.