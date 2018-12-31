Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Monday said she may reconsider her party’s outside support to the Congress-led governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan unless false cases against “innocent persons” in connection with the Bharat Bandh earlier this year are not withdrawn, PTI reported.

“If the newly-elected governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan do not act swiftly and withdraw the cases against the innocent persons framed in Bharat Bandh, the BSP may have to reconsider extending the outside support to the Congress governments,” Mayawati said. Her party has two members in Madhya Pradesh’s 230-member Assembly, and six seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.

Mayawati said that the cases against innocent Dalits were registered out of political and caste considerations in Uttar Pradesh and other states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Now that the two states are under the Congress, the new governments should immediately withdraw the false cases, she said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in a press release: We demand that cases filed during the ‘Bharat band’ held on 2 April 2018 for SC/ST Act 1989 in Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh be withdrawn. If these demands are not met, we'll reconsider our decision to give outside support to Congress. pic.twitter.com/KCEOmzwra9 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

A number of Dalit groups had called the bandh on April 2 to protest the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the arrest of several human rights lawyers and activists since June in connection with Dalit-Maratha caste violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1.

Mayawati said that the Congress-led governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh should not work like the BJP that had failed to fulfill its promises made to the farmers and the unemployed.

“The warning to the Congress is necessary, as now merely making announcements is not enough,” she said. “People are of the view that in making promises on papers, the Congress and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. Now, it depends on the Congress whether it is able to change this perception.”