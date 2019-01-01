Millions of people gathered at iconic locations across the world to join celebrations to welcome 2019 on Monday night. Sydney, one of the first major cities to welcome the New Year, organised its biggest-ever fireworks display and enthralled 1.5 million spectators near the Harbour Bridge for 12 minutes.

Celebrations in parts of Indonesia were muted as a mark of respect for the victims of recent tsunamis in the country. In France, a fireworks display and sound and light show under the theme “fraternity” was held on the Champs-Elysees in Paris even as there were plans for further protests against the government at the venue, reported AFP.

The New Year will reach the United States and other parts of the Americas later in the day.

Here is a selection of visuals from the New Year’s Eve festivities in different parts of the world:

Australia: Fireworks over Sydney's Harbour Bridge and Opera House. (Peter Parks/AFP)

North Korea: Revellers pose for photos before an ice sculpture during a New Year's countdown event and fireworks display on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. (Kim Won Jin/AFP)

China: Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

Philippines: Revellers celebrate at a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City. (Eloisa Lopez/Reuters)

France: A couple kisses on the Champs-Elysees during celebrations in Paris. (Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP)

United Kingdom: Fireworks around the London Eye just after midnight. (Adrian Dennis/AFP)

Visuals from Mumbai: First sunrise of the year 2019. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/J0rsjl8htV — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2019

Mumbai: Visitors at Gateway of India (PTI)