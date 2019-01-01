In photos: Fireworks dazzle iconic locations as the world welcomes 2019 with fervour
Sydney organised its biggest-ever fireworks display with over 1.5 million people in the audience.
Millions of people gathered at iconic locations across the world to join celebrations to welcome 2019 on Monday night. Sydney, one of the first major cities to welcome the New Year, organised its biggest-ever fireworks display and enthralled 1.5 million spectators near the Harbour Bridge for 12 minutes.
Celebrations in parts of Indonesia were muted as a mark of respect for the victims of recent tsunamis in the country. In France, a fireworks display and sound and light show under the theme “fraternity” was held on the Champs-Elysees in Paris even as there were plans for further protests against the government at the venue, reported AFP.
The New Year will reach the United States and other parts of the Americas later in the day.