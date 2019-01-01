Lakhs of women in Kerala will on Tuesday form a “wall” more than 620 km long, running from Kasargod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, to give a message of gender equality, PTI reported. The human chain will be set up at 4 pm for around half an hour.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the “Vanitha Mathil”, or “women’s wall”, last month, and had said it would demonstrate the “secular and progressive mindset” of the state. He had said state funds would not be used for the initiative.

The event comes in the backdrop of massive protests in the state against a Supreme Court verdict that scrapped the traditional restriction on women of menstruating age from entering the Sabarimala temple. Dozens of women who tried to enter the Ayyappa shrine even after the verdict failed to do so despite police protection and prohibitory orders in place. The state’s Left government has blamed the Opposition parties and “communal forces” for fanning the protests.

On the two ends of the women’s wall will be state Health Minister KK Shylaja at Kasargod and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat in Thiruvananthapuram. A rehearsal will be held for participants at 3 pm, after which they will form the wall and take a pledge to uphold gender equality and renaissance values. Over 176 “renaissance organisations” of Kerala will participate, according to the CPI(M).

Earlier, Vijayan had said women from across castes and religions would join the wall to “save Kerala from being dragged back into the era of darkness”.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has described the initiative as a “wall of contradiction”, and Opposition MLA MK Muneer has called it a “communal” wall for inviting participation only from “progressive Hindu organisations”.