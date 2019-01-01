The Gujarat government issued a notification on Monday directing students to answer roll calls with “Jai Hind” or “Jai Bharat” instead of words such as “yes” or “present” that are currently used, PTI reported.

The notification was issued by the Directorate of Primary Education and Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. It directs all students from Classes 1 to 12 of government, grant-in-aid and self-financed schools to change their response to attendance calls from January 1. The move aims to “foster patriotism among students right from childhood”, according to the notification.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, who took the decision during a review meeting on Monday said, “What’s wrong in it? We have decided on it and the order will be implemented from today.”

He also said, according to The Indian Express: “This was followed in Gujarat decades ago but somewhere down the line, it was forgotten.”