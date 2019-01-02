The Union Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said it had collected Rs 94,726 crore as Goods and Services Tax in December – lower than the Rs 97,637 collected the previous month.

Of the total amount, Rs 16,442 crore was collected as central GST, Rs 22,459 crore as state GST and Rs 47,936 crore as integrated GST. The amount of cess collected in the month was Rs 7,888 crore.

The total revenue earned by the central and state governments after regular settlement in December was Rs 43,851 crore for central GST and Rs 46,252 crore for state GST. The total number of sales returns filed till December 30 was 72.44 lakh, said the ministry.