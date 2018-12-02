The Ministry of Finance on Saturday said it had collected Rs 97,637 as Goods and Services Tax in November. The amount is lower than the Rs 1,00,710 crore collected in October.

Of the total amount collected, Rs 16,812 crore was collected as central GST, Rs 23,070 crore as state GST and Rs 49,726 crore as integrated GST, the ministry said. Around Rs 8,031 crore was collected as cess.

After regular settlement in November, the total revenue earned by central and state governments is Rs 35,073 crore for central GST and Rs 38,774 crore for state GST. The ministry said Rs 11,922 crore has been released to the state as GST Compensation for the months of August to September.

The Goods and Services Tax came into effect on July 1, 2017. The new indirect tax system was India’s biggest-ever tax reform, subsuming a range of central and state taxes.