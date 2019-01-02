The Centre on Wednesday said that in the last three years more than 4,800 non-governmental organisations have been barred from receiving foreign funding after their licences to receive such money were cancelled, PTI reported.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha that the action was taken under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act after the organisations did not file their annual returns.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs website, 4,872 organisations, including Greenpeace India and Sabrang Trust, have had their FCRA licence cancelled. Rijiju, in a written reply to the Upper House, said all associations registered under the Act are required to submit their annual returns, income and expenditure statements, receipts and payment account, balance sheet for every fiscal. Organisations that do not submit the documents forfeit the right to receive foreign funding, he added.