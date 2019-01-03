The Editors Guild of India on Thursday expressed concern over the Central Bureau of Investigation’s arrest of senior editor Suman Chattopadhyay, for alleged “financial misdemeanour”. The CBI arrested Chattopadhyay on December 20 in connection with a chit fund scam in West Bengal.

Chattopadhyay, the editor of Ei Samay, has been booked for alleged money laundering and round tripping of funds by creating bogus companies and routing illegal money using multiple transactions.

“The Guild believes that nobody has immunity from law and it must take its own course, but warns that the views held by Mr Chattopadhyay in discharging his editorial responsibilities should not be held against him or become a factor in the investigation,” the body said on Thursday. It added that the government and its investigative agencies should be “totally fair and professional” in the inquiry. The statement added that Chattopadhyay should be provided all facilities available to common citizens for pursuing due legal process in the case.

The statement was signed by Editors Guild of India President Shekhar Gupta, General Secretary AK Bhattacharya and Treasurer Sheela Bhatt.