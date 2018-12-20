The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Suman Chattopadhyay, the editor of a leading Bengali daily, in connection with a chit fund scam in West Bengal, reported PTI. He has been booked for alleged money laundering and round tripping of funds by creating bogus companies and routing illegal money using multiple transactions.

Chattopadhyay, who is the editor of Ei Samay of The Times Group and a director in Disha Productions and Media Private Limited, questioned at the agency’s office in Kolkata and taken into custody a day later. He will be produced before a special court in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Friday.

“Investigation has revealed that funds collected illegally by the I-Core Group were allegedly diverted in the accounts of Disha Productions and Media Private Limited as well as personal account of Suman Chattopadhyay,” Central Bureau of Investigation Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said, according to Outlook.

The agency claimed that Chattopadhyay allegedly took “unsecured loans” from three chit fund companies, including the Saradha Group, and laundered it through two of his publishing companies, a Bengali daily and a Bengali magazine.

The West Bengal Police had arrested the managing director of I-Core group, Anukul Maiti, and his wife last year.