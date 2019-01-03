Dense fog in Delhi on Thursday morning forced the Indira Gandhi International Airport to put departures on hold for two hours. The departures were stalled between 7.30 and 9.30 am after visibility dropped to around 50 metres in Palam area, the Hindustan Times reported. The minimum visibility required for take off is 125 metres, according to NDTV.

At Safdarjung, the visibility was just 200 metres in the morning. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.7 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

As many as 12 trains were running late too, ANI reported. Among these were Purushottam Express, Brahmaputra Express, Farakka Express and Poorva Express.

Light rain and thundershowers are likely in the national Capital over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department predicted. “As the sky would become cloudy, the night temperature is expected to rise further and may touch 9 degrees by Sunday,” an official said. “The day temperature is likely to drop to around 18 degrees Celsius.”

After a day of moderate fog on Friday, there will be a three-day period of light rain, the weather department said. The fog is expected to return next week after the rain.