One Indian Army soldier and three militants were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral on Thursday, the police said. The suspected militants have been identified as Zubair Bhat, Shakoor Parray and Tawseef Thokar.

The police recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site and registered a case in the matter.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Mehboobta Mufti visited the family of a suspected militant killed in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, Greater Kashmir reported. The Peoples Democratic Party leader urged the police to stop “harassing the families” of the militants. “I know our police is a disciplined force and they do not want to harass the families of militants but from somewhere they get such directions,” she said.

On December 28, a suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Awantipora in Pulwama district. The police identified the person as Ishfaq Yousuf Wani, a resident of the district.