At least 745 people were arrested and dozens injured after mobs took to the streets in Kerala on Thursday, to protest against the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple, The Indian Express reported. At least 628 people were taken into preventive custody.

Normal life was affected by a hartal called by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sabarimala Action Council, an umbrella group of Hindu organisations. BJP and Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers clashed in many places. Vehicular traffic was affected as BJP and Sabarimala Action Council workers blocked roads. As many as two police stations were attacked, 31 police personnel injured and 100 buses damaged between Wednesday and Thursday.

As many as six BJP workers sustained stab wounds. Three BJP workers were stabbed at Vadanappally in Thrissur, allegedly by members of the Social Democratic Party of India. A CPI(M) worker was injured when an explosive he wanted to hurl at BJP workers went off in his hand. The violence in the state prompted Governor P Sathsivam to ask for a report from the CPI(M)-led government on the law and order situation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan crticised the BJP, claiming it was the fifth hartal the saffron party had organised in recent months. He accused the Sangh Parivar of turning Kerala into a “war zone” and a “planned and deliberate attempt” to create an atmosphere of tension in the state.