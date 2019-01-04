Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government of creating a deadlock in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, ANI reported.

“China and Pakistan are building a bigger fleet,” she said during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the deal. “The UPA government wanted only 18 flyaway fighter jets. UPA created a deadlock.”

The minister said there was a difference between defence dealings and dealing in defence. “We do not do defence dealings,” NDTV quoted her as saying. “We deal in defence with national security as a priority. National security is important, no matter who is in power. We cannot run away from facts.”

In 2016, India and France signed an agreement for the supply of 36 Rafale jets to New Delhi. The UPA government had negotiated a deal for 126 aircraft. The Congress has accused the government of buying overpriced jets, and also of helping Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence secure an offset contract under the deal after taking it away from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

“The first aircraft will be delivered in September 2019 and 36 aircraft will be delivered in the year 2022,” Sitharaman told the Lower House. “The process of negotiation was finished in 14 months.”

The minister said that timely purchase of defence equipment is necessary as India has faced wars on its western and northern frontiers in the past. “Senior members of the Opposition don’t want to hear my answers [to their questions on the deal],” she said. “It is very disheartening. This country needs to know that defence purchases are national security-related and very important, whether they are in power or we are.”

Sitharaman also said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had acknowledged in a report of a standing committee on defence production that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited could not produce the jets even after three decades. She claimed that the Congress never intended to purchase the jets while they was in power.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi demanded an investigation into Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged corruption and for “weakening national security” by giving the Rafale contract to “his friend” Anil Ambani. He has also challenged Modi to a one-to-one debate on the deal.