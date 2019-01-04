The local administration in Kerala’s Palakkad district and Manjeswaram taluk imposed prohibitory orders till Friday evening following violence triggered by the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple two days before, PTI reported. The order prohibits the gathering of more than four people in an area.

Curfew has also been imposed in the Nedumangad and Valiyamala police station limits of Thiruvananthapuram for three days, according to ANI.

Palakkad District Collector D Balamurali and Kasargod District Collector D Sajith Babu issued the prohibitory orders after receiving reports from several officials about the situation in areas under their jurisdiction. “Prohibitory order has been imposed till 6 pm today [Friday] after considering the tense situation prevailing in the town,” Balamurali told PTI. “We have called for an all-party meeting at 4 pm. Further decisions will be taken after that meeting.”

At least 745 people were arrested and at least 628 people were taken into preventive custody after Thursday’s violence, The Indian Express reported. The shutdown called by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sabarimala Action Council, an umbrella group of Hindu organisations, affected normal life.

Two police stations were attacked, 31 police personnel injured and 100 buses damaged between Wednesday and Thursday.