The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority on Friday criticised Delhi authorities for continuing garbage-burning activities and traffic congestion that had led to a deterioration in the air quality, PTI reported.

The committee met representatives of Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, civic bodies, police and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday, Chairperson Bhure Lal directed the police to strictly regulate vehicular traffic, and expressed concern over garbage burning in Bawana, Mundaka and Narela areas.

Lal also criticised the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for not monitoring the daily status of garbage collection. With the air quality remaining between the “very poor” and “severe” categories, the Environment Pollution Control Authority had on Thursday imposed a 24-hour ban on the entry of trucks into the capital, starting from 11 pm on Friday.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Lal ordered them to ban trucks from entering Delhi until 11 pm on January 5. Trucks carrying essential commodities are exempted from the ban.

“The enforcement of this direction requires coordination of all NCR [National Capital Region] states and you are, therefore, requested to take steps to ensure that this happens,” Lal said.

He also urged people to minimise the use of personal vehicles and avoid being outside for prolonged periods.