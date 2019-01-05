The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert warning of heavy rainfall over the Andaman Islands from Saturday to Monday due to cyclonic storm Pabuk. The weather department has advised total suspension of fishing operations over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast and east central Bay of Bengal between Friday and Monday.

On Friday, Cyclone Pabuk hit Thailand, where one person died in the storm. Tourist islands Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan are expected to be hit during the storm.

The Home Ministry said a “yellow alert” has been sounded for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in view of the cyclone approaching the islands, PTI reported. According to the Met department’s bulletin, the cyclone is very likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea by Saturday noon. It is likely to cross Andaman Islands by Sunday evening or night.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in isolated places over the islands starting Saturday. The weather department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places on Sunday and isolated spots on Monday.

Squally wind speed reaching 55 kmph to 65 kmph and gusting up to 75 kmph is likely to commence over the Andaman Sea on Saturday and over the islands on Sunday and Monday. The sea conditions is expected to become very rough between Saturday and Monday.

Seven districts of Odisha – Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Ganjam and Khurda – have been put on alert, reported NDTV.