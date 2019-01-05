The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday carried out searches in connection with an illegal sand mining case at 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials.

The searches were carried out at the residences of senior officers, including Indian Administrative Services officer B Chandrakala who is known for anti-corruption crackdowns. The searches were spread across several districts, including Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

More details are awaited.