Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of six irrigation projects in Palamu district of Jharkhand. The projects included Rs 2,391.36 crore for the Mandal dam that will irrigate 19,604 hectares in Palamu and Garhwa districts.

Modi said the delay in completing the Mandal dam project was proof that previous governments did not work for welfare of farmers. He accused the Congress of treating farmers as a vote bank, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party considers farmers as “annadata” or providers of food.

“This is the difference between Congress and BJP,” he said at the event. “There wouldn’t have been a need for farmers to take loans had the previous Congress governments completed the projects that were meant to benefit farmers.”

“First they forced farmers to take loans, now they’re misleading them in the name of loan waivers,” he said, referring to Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh waiving farm loans.

Modi handed over keys of houses to five beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, according to PTI. “The UPA [United Progressive Alliance] would need another 25 years to match up to the number of houses we have built,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Modi said that unlike previous government the housing scheme was not named after any particular prime minister. “We didn’t make Narendra Modi Awas Yojana, we didn’t make NaMo Awas Yojana, we didn’t make Raghubar Das Awas Yojana, we made Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana so that the next PM can take the work forward,” he said.

On Friday, Modi visited Silchar in Assam and inaugurated eight projects and laid the foundation stones of four schemes in Manipur.