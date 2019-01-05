The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday said it had written to President Ram Nath Kovind asking him to approve additional security for Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar citing a threat to his life because of alleged irregularities in the Rafale jet deal case. The Opposition party claimed the former Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader needs enhanced security as he has the “Rafale deal files in his bedroom”.

On Tuesday, the Congress had released an audio clip in which they claimed that Goa minister Vishwajeet Rane said that Parrikar is aware of all the details of the India-France Rafale jet deal. Parrikar allegedly claimed to have “all the files related to the Rafale deal in his bedroom”. Both Rane and Parrikar have claimed the clip was doctored. Later, Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that Parrikar was blackmailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the information he had.

In its letter to the president, the Congress said, “There may be attempts on his [Parrikar’s] life to obtain files from those who want that details of Rafale deal should not come in public domain as corruption in the deal will be proved.”

The Congress has accused the Centre of signing an overpriced deal and helping Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence Ltd, which had no prior experience in the sector before landing a contract with fighter jet manufacturer Dassault Aviation.