Gaurav Bhatia, the managing director of auction house Sotheby’s India, resigned in December, a month after allegations of sexual harassment were made against him, PTI reported. Bhatia had gone on leave of absence in November, pending an inquiry into the allegations. At least four people had shared accounts of sexual harassment and in one case, physical assault by him.

The allegations include inappropriate touching and forcibly trying to kiss someone. The allegations were shared anonymously on the Instagram account ‘Scene and Herd’.

Bhatia’s profile, which is still on the auction house’s website, described him as the South Asia operations head and the driving force behind “Boundless: India”, Sotheby’s maiden auction in the country. He reportedly resigned on December 20.

Bhatia, in a statement, said he had decided to move on from the company. “After two enriching years and the stellar opportunity to launch Sotheby’s inaugural auction in Mumbai, I have decided to move on,” PTI quoted him as saying. “It has been a pleasure working with the great team we have built, and I will enjoy watching them continue to build Sotheby’s future in India. I wish them the very best.”

He was among the major names in the Indian art world against whom accusations of sexual harassment were made during the #MeToo movement. Artists Jatin Das, Riyas Komu and Subodh Gupta were some of the others.