Three people were killed and four were injured in a shooting incident at a bowling alley near Los Angeles in United States late on Friday, CNN reported. The incident took place in Torrance, 32 km from Los Angeles.

Police responded to the reports of gunfire at 11.54 pm local time (1.24 pm Indian time), the Torrance Police Department said. “Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple subjects with gunshot wounds inside the location. Officers began life-saving measures which included CPR and the use of a defibrillator. The Torrance Fire Department also treated individuals at the scene.”

Detectives are investigating the shooting and trying to identify the suspects.