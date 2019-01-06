Political parties in Tamil Nadu, with the exception of TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, on Saturday demanded that the Tiruvarur bye-election be deferred. The election is scheduled to be held on January 28.

The parties sought the deferment citing the ongoing relief work in the region following Cylone Gaja, The Indian Express reported. The seat fell vacant last year after the death of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M Karunanidhi.

On January 4, the Madras High Court rejected a petition asking the Madras High Court to stay the Tiruvarur bye-poll in view of relief works going on after Cyclone Gaja. Communist Party of India leader D Raja then approached the poll body demanding that the bye-poll be deferred. In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo asked Tiruvarur Collector Thiru L Nirmal Raj and the district election officer for their views.

The district administration asked all political parties for their opinions on the matter on Saturday. “All parties expressed that the bye-poll can be deferred,” said Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar. “We agree with the views of all other parties.”

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam claimed said the party would win the bye-election “with a record margin”, The Times of India reported. He said the nominee for the seat would be announced in a day or two.

State Bharatiya Janata Party chief Tamilisai Soundararajan said the party’s core committee would meet on Sunday to decide on contesting the polls. The secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Thiruvarur, G Sundaramoorthy, meanwhile said it was unnecessary to hold the election right now. “People hit by Gaja cyclone are yet to recover fully,” he added. “The relief measures have not reached all the affected people.”

Only the DMK and the AMMK have named their candidates. The DMK has chosen district secretary Poondi Kalavanan, while the AMMK nominee is S Kamaraj, The News Minute reported.