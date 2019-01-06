Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of lying to the Parliament during the debate on the Rafale jet deal in Lok Sabha. He asked Sitharaman to prove her claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government had given orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, failing which she should resign.

“When you tell one lie, you need to keep spinning out more lies to cover up the first one,” Gandhi said in a tweet. “In her eagerness to defend the PM’s Rafale lie, the RM [defence minister] lied to Parliament.”

Referring to a media report claiming that no such orders have been placed with HAL, Gandhi said, “Tomorrow, RM [Sitharaman] must place before Parliament documents showing Rs 1 lakh crore of government orders to HAL. Or resign.”

The public sector unit company is waiting for the formalisation of orders that Sitharaman had mentioned during her Rafale debate on Friday, The Times Of India reported, quoting unidentified HAL officials.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also accused Sitharaman of lying, claiming that her lies had been exposed. “For the first time, HAL forced to take a loan of Rs 1,000 crore to pay salaries,” tweeted Surjewala, referring to the The Times Of India report that said HAL’s largest customer, the Indian Air Force, was yet to clear its dues.

Hours after Gandhi’s demand, the defence minister asked him to read the complete report, where it was mentioned that “Sitharaman did not claim the orders were signed, saying they were in the works”. She advised Gandhi to “start from ABCs” and accused him of “misleading the public”.

“It’s a shame that the president of Congress is spreading lies and misleading the country,” Sitharaman’s office tweeted, adding that HAL had signed contracts worth Rs 26,570.8 crore between 2014 and 2018 and that contracts worth Rs 73,000 crore were in the pipeline. “Will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the country from the floor of the house and resign?”

