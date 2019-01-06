The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday named senior leader and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as the head of its 20-member manifesto committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Arun Jaitley, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are the other members of the committee that will prepare the party’s manifesto.

The BJP announced that Jaitley would head its publicity wing after party chief Amit Shah formed 17 groups in preparation for the elections. Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will head a committee tasked with reaching out to social and volunteer organisations, and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will lead a group that will produce literature for the elections.

Law Minister Prasad will head the BJP’s media group, while Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar was appointed head of the wing that will organise meetings of intellectuals.

The announcement came a day after the party appointed Lok Sabha elections in-charge in five states, with Health Minister JP Nadda in charge of Uttar Pradesh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman given Delhi.