An Information Technology professional from Mahabubabad in Telangana has been hospitalised after he was shot by unidentified gunmen in Detroit, Michigan, on January 3, The Hindu reported on Sunday. He is 26, according to The News Minute.

Poosa Sai Krishna was shot in Detroit Downtown while he was on his way home from work. The gunmen fired three rounds and fled with his wallet and car. The authorities were alerted by a passerby, who found Sai Krishna on the roadside with bullet injuries in freezing conditions.

“The robbers first stopped and barged into his car and made him drive to an isolated place,” Sai Krishna’s friend Srujith told ANI.

Sai Krishna, who is now on ventilator support, completed his engineering degree from Lawrence Tech University in Southfield Michigan. His friends and people from the Indian community have launched an online campaign on Gofundme.com to raise funds for treatment as he has to undergo numerous surgeries and complicated procedures, The Hindu reported. Sai Krishna does not have health insurance and has a lot of student debt.