Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday warned people against voting for either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.

“Don’t vote for the Congress at all, if you vote for the Congress it will strengthen Narendra Modi,” he said at an event in New Delhi. “Let your votes not be split and give all seven parliamentary seats [in Delhi] to the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Kejriwal claimed that all the seven current BJP MPs had done nothing for Delhi’s development and that citizens should not vote for them.

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor’s remarks came even as there is speculation about the party allying with the Congress for the General Elections. However, there has been no formal announcement on such a pre-poll alliance.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai had earlier said that the party’s political affairs committee would take a final decision on any alliance after January 15 after taking into account the views of leaders and workers from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

The party will contest all 33 seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha elections. Elections are due to be held this summer.