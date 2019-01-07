Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took oath for a third consecutive term on Monday, over a week after national elections on December 30 saw her party, the Awami League, win in a landslide. This is Hasina’s fourth overall term as prime minister.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Abdul Hamid administered the oath of office to the 71-year-old Hasina at the Bangabaghan, his official residence in Dhaka. As many as 24 ministers, three deputy ministers and 19 ministers of state were also sworn in to office, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

As many as 31 members of the new Cabinet are new faces, and all are from the Awami League, PTI reported. Hasina retained the defence portfolio.

The Awami League-led alliance won over 90% of the seats in Parliament, amid claims that the party had rigged the elections. At least 19 people were killed in unrest before and during the polls. Several opposition candidates had pulled out of the contest alleging the exercise was unfair.

As many as seven members of opposition parties boycotted a ceremony on Thursday in which Hasina and other MPs were sworn in as legislators. The Jatiya Party, a key ally of the Awami League, on Friday decided to join the Opposition, amid allegations that the polls were rigged.

The United Nations had on Friday called for an independent investigation into the incidents of violence and alleged human rights violations during the elections. The global organisation noted that there have been reports of media professionals being intimidated and injured, and other constraints have hindered free and public reporting on the elections.