Voting for the 11th general elections in Bangladesh started on Sunday morning amid tight security, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Polling began at 8 am local time at 40,183 polling stations across the country, with more than 10.41 crore voters expected to exercise their franchise.

The country’s Election Commission said that 1,848 candidates are contesting for 299 of the 300 parliamentary seats, PTI reported. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from the Awami League, will seek a third straight term as she faces off against the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party. If elected, this will be a record fourth term for her.

Hasina on Saturday said the Opposition could boycott the elections in the middle of voting as part of a “political trick” to evade a “humiliating defeat”.

“I want to caution all about the character of the BNP... they may say in the middle [of the elections] that we are boycotting the polls,” the 71-year-old prime minister said. “In that case, I will ask our candidates and other contenders to continue polls until the voting is ended.”

However, Bangladesh Nationalist Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said there was no dispute in the party about taking part in the polls. “But what we see, there is no festive mood anywhere and rather a sense of fright is prevailing across the country due to government intimidation,” he said.

The main Opposition party is without its chief Khaleda Zia and acting chief, her son Tarique Rahman. Zia, currently serving a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges, has been barred from contesting the polls, while Rahman is living in London allegedly to evade the law. He was sentenced to life for allegedly masterminding a grenade attack on a rally in 2004 that killed 24 Awami League leaders and activists.

While the party has stayed out of Parliament since it boycotted the 2014 general elections, it is part of an alliance called the National Unity Front.

Opposition parties earlier claimed that the police had arrested thousands of their leaders and activists in order to “create an atmosphere of fear”. At least six people have been killed and hundreds injured in election-related violence since December 10, when campaigning began.

The country’s telecom regulator on Thursday suspended high-speed internet services for several hours ahead of the elections.