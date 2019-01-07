Former Congress MP Priya Dutt said on Monday that she will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in order to spend more time with her family. Dutt said she had told Congress President Rahul Gandhi of her decision to take a break from active politics, two months ago.

“Politics needs a particular mind-set that I do not have,” Dutt said in a statement on Monday. “However, I have great respect for those who do.”

The Congress leader said she is committed to working for the party, but “will not support anyone against my conscience”. “To all my constituents, please vote discerningly,” she said. “I have always been sincere with the people of my constituency, even at times when the truth has hurt me. I maintain that has worked for the people and for me.”

“My boys are now 13 and 11 years old,” Dutt added. “I had missed so many special moments in their lives and want to be there for them more than ever before...every parent will understand why. My husband has steadily supported me all these years and has sacrificed much of his life to adjust to mine. It was time for me to be together with and for them.”

Dutt had contested against BJP MP Poonam Mahajan from the Mumbai North Central seat in 2014, but lost.