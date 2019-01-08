The Lok Sabha began discussing the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 on Tuesday even as protests took place in the North East against the draft legislation. Tuesday is the last day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, though some reports said it may be extended. It was the first time Opposition parties did not disrupt proceedings during the Question Hour.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned without any proceedings on Tuesday after members of the Samajwadi Party protested against a likely inquiry into their party leader Akhilesh Yadav in connection with a sand mining case, The Hindu reported. The Upper House met again at 2 pm, but was adjourned repeatedly again. It will meet again at 2.45 pm.

On Monday, after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha, Assam witnessed protests and observed a “Black Day” in several parts. The Asom Gana Parishad on Monday also ended its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party due to disagreements about the legislation.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955, proposes to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan after six years of residence in the India, even if they do not have the requisite documents.

All India United Democratic Front President Badruddin Ajmal and Trinamool Congress MPs protested outside Parliament against the Bill, ANI reported.

The government also introduced the Trade Unions (Amendment) Bill and the DNA Technology (Use & Application) Regulation Bill in the Lok Sabha. The government also introduced a Constitution amendment bill to allow 10% reservation for the economically weaker among the upper castes in jobs and education. The National Medical Commission Bill may also come up for discussion.

The contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, is set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Opposition parties have demanded that the Bill be sent to a select committee of the Upper House before being passed.

Other legislation that could come up for discussion in the Upper House include the Consumer Protection Bill and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill.

The Lower House had repeatedly been adjourned on Monday as MPs had continued to protest against the construction of a dam over the Cauvery river. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended three parliamentarians from the All India Anna Munnetra Dravida Kazhagam and a legislator from the Telugu Desam Party for disrupting proceedings despite being asked not to.

The Samajwadi Party had also protested against the CBI inquiry into Akhilesh Yadav in connection with illegal mining and the Congress had kept up its demands for an investigation into the Rafale deal.