Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from several parts of West Bengal on Tuesday after the strike called by trade unions began.

As many as 10 central trade unions have called for the 48-hour nationwide strike to protest against the alleged anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government. The strike, which began at midnight, is supported by the All India Kisan Sabha, Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, Bhumi Adhikar Andolan, and several other government organisations. It is expected to affect traffic and banking operations in several parts of the country, but particularly in Left-dominated West Bengal.

In the state’s North 24 Parganas district, people pelted stones at a school bus in Champadali area of Barasat. Another government bus was also ransacked, according to PTI. Similarly, in Paschim Bardhaman district, protestors vandalised a bus. In several parts of the state, protestors squatted on railway tracks to stop trains and also burnt tyres on roads.

#NewsAlert – School bus attacked in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Large contingent of force deployed in the area. | #BharatBandhPolitics pic.twitter.com/iUNL4OGznn — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 8, 2019

West Bengal: Members of Central Trade Unions block railway line in Howrah demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. Central Trade Unions have called a 48-hour nationwide strike over several demands. pic.twitter.com/o4FvWpFWdK — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

Clashes were reported in Asansol between workers of the Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist), according to ANI.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Assembly leader Sujan Chakraborty and several party workers were detained by the police, reported the Hindustan Times. Chakraborty was leading a procession of protestors in south Kolkata’s Jadavpur and blocked an arterial road.

West Bengal: Police in Kolkata detain CPM workers protesting in support of 48-hour nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions. Their demands include minimum wages and social security schemes among others. pic.twitter.com/Bub5airQ1Y — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

The West Bengal government in a notification last week said it would bar employees from availing casual leave or any half-day leave on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also disallow leave on the day preceding the two-day strike and the day after it.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the nationwide strike will have no impact in her state, which will not support any bandh. “Enough is enough. In the last 34 years, they [Left Front] have destroyed the state by calling bandh,” she said. “There will be no bandh.”

Though her party opposes the policies of the central government that the bandh is allegedly against, her government will not support the bandh, she reiterated, according to the Hindustan Times. The state’s Congress chief Somen Mitra said they morally supported the strike, while the Bharatiya Janata Party opposed it.