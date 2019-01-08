Public transport in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka were disrupted on Tuesday because of a 48-hour nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions, PTI reported.

However, private buses, auto, taxi and metro services were available as usual. Mixed responses to the strike were also reported from Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad. Bengaluru Tourist and Taxi Operators’ Association President Radhakrishna Holla and Tanveer Pasha, the president of JD(S) transport wing, told The Times of India that taxis would operate even though their organisations support the strike.

Protestors allegedly pelted stones at a bus travelling from Sharada colony in the city’s Basaveshwaranagar locality to Majestic, News 9 reported. While almost all state-run institutions – except hospitals – are closed, information technology companies are functioning normally, News18 reported.

#TwoDayStrike: Goons pelted stones at buses traveling from Sharada colony in Basaveshwaranagar to Majestic. A complaint has been filed at the Sheshadripuram police station. pic.twitter.com/M4yImAt57R — NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) January 8, 2019

#Bengaluru: A two-day strike by the central trade unions against the alleged repressive policies for workers adopted by the government. #TradeUnionsStrike #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/TWNErOVMJA — Bangalore Mirror (@BangaloreMirror) January 8, 2019

#TwoDayStrike: No buses were seen plying in #Yadgir. Conductors and drivers seen relaxing reading papers. pic.twitter.com/i2Y74KdePf — NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) January 8, 2019

Schools and colleges across the state remained closed. The Associated Management of Private Schools and CBSE Schools Association had announced on Monday that private schools would remain closed in Bengaluru, The News Minute reported. The Bengaluru Urban district administration announced a holiday for state-run schools and colleges, according to The Times of India .

The state pre-university department has also reportedly postponed preparatory exams for PU-II students. Various universities, including the Bangalore University and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Visvesvaraya Technological University and Kuvempu University, have postponed their exams.

Banking services in the state were expected to be affected as All-India Bank Employees’ Association and the Bank Employees’ Federation of India have backed the protests.