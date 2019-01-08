Nationwide trade union strike begins, CPI(M) members detained in West Bengal for blocking roads
The strike, which began at midnight, is expected to affect traffic and banking operations in several parts of the country.
As many as 10 central trade unions have called a 48-hour nationwide strike protesting against the “anti-people” policies of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government, PTI reported. The strike, which began at midnight, is supported by the All India Kisan Sabha, Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, Bhumi Adhikar Andolan, and several other government organisations.
The strike is expected to affect traffic and banking operations in several parts of the country, particularly in Left-dominated West Bengal and Kerala.
Live updates
10.51 am: The Maharashtra transport department runs 40 extra buses on Tuesday in view of the strike call by employees of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport. This strike, however, is unrelated to the one called by trade unions. BEST employees’ demands include merging the company’s budget with the ‘A’ budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and resolving the issue of employee service residences.
10.47 am: Clashes reported in West Bengal’s Asansol between Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers.
9.40 am: CPI (M) Assembly leader Sujan Chakraborty and several party workers have been detained, reports Hindustan Times. Chakraborty was leading a procession of protestors in south Kolkata’s Jadavpur and blocked an arterial road.
9.10 am: A school bus in Barasat, 30 km from Kolkata, was vandalised. However, no injuries have been reported, NDTV reports.
Protestors also clash with police at a bus stop in Jadavpur. Several incidents of crowds vandalising buses have been reported from Asansol and Hind Motor.
9 am: In West Bengal, the police have detained Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers protesting in support of the bandh.
8.55 am: The strike is also on in Odisha, where trade union members are holding protests and have blocked commuters in Bhubaneswar.
8.50 am: Members of central trade unions have blocked a railway line in West Bengal’s Howrah, ANI reports. They are demanding minimum wages and social security schemes, among other things.
8:48 am: Bus employees of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport are also striking on Tuesday, according to ANI. But the strike is unrelated to the one called by trade unions. BEST employees’ demands include merging the company’s budget with the ‘A’ budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and resolving the issue of employee service residences.
8.45 am: All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities in Odisha, will remain closed on Tuesday due to the strike.
8.42 am: The West Bengal government in a notification last week said it would bar employees from availing casual leave or any half-day leave on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also disallow leave on the day preceding the two-day strike or after it.
8.40 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims that the nationwide strike will have no impact in her state, which will not support any bandh, PTI reports.
“Enough is enough. In the last 34 years, they [Left Front] have destroyed the state by calling bandh,” she said. “There will be no bandh.”
8.30 am: Farmers across the country under the aegis of the Left Peasant Wings will also join the strike.
“The All India Kisan Sabha and the Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will observe ‘gramin hartal’ [rural strike], rail ‘roko’ and road ‘roko’ on January 8 and 9, the day trade unions are observing nationwide general strike,” says All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah. “This move is against the Modi government’s failure to address rural distress issues, to save rural farmers’ lands from the corporate.”