Two videos surfaced on Monday showing liquor bottles being distributed at an event organised by Nitin Agrawal, son of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Naresh Agrawal, at a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

The incident took place at a Pasi Sammelan organised at the Shravan Devi Temple in Hardoi. According to reports, the event was organised by Nitin Agrawal and Naresh Agrawal was also present there.

In the videos, children can be seen showing the liquor bottles they received with their food packets. Nitin Agrawal, an MLA of the Samajwadi Party, can be seen coordinating the distribution of the food packets. The videos have been shared widely since on social media, causing major embarrassment to the political parties.

Hardoi BJP MP Anshul Verma has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking action against those involved. Assistant Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh said they are investigating the matter. “We have accessed some photos and preliminary inputs which show presence of liquor in food packets given to children,” Singh said. “Necessary action will be taken.”

Food packets along with liquor distributed to locals, including children, at public convention of BJP leader Naresh Agarwal in Hardoi. pic.twitter.com/vx1hQAeBki — Piyush Rai | ‏‎پیوش رائے (@Benarasiyaa) January 7, 2019

This is not the first time Naresh Agrawal has been embroiled in a controversy. In March 2018, when he defected to the BJP, he had claimed that “someone who works in the film industry” – referring to actor and politician Jaya Bachchan – was preferred by the Samajwadi Party for the Rajya Sabha candidature.