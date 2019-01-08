Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday defended the government’s decision to send Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on leave in October after they accused each other of corruption.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had quashed the Centre’s decision to divest Verma of his responsibilities and send him on leave. The Opposition welcomed the court’s decision and said this was the first instance of the top court setting aside a prime minister’s “illegal orders”.

Jaitley said the government would comply with the court order that had “apparently strengthened the immunity given to CBI director in larger interest of fair and impartial investigation”.

“This action was taken perfectly bona fide as there were cross-allegations made by both the officers and in accordance with recommendations of CVC [Central Vigilance Commission],” ANI quoted Jaitley as saying. “The government had felt that in the larger interest of fair and impartial investigation and credibility of CBI, the two officers must recuse themselves.”