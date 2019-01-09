Suspicious packages were found at several foreign consulates in Australia’s Melbourne and Canberra on Wednesday, including the Indian consulate. The discoveries led to the evacuation of at least three offices, The Canberra Times reported.

Such packages may have been sent to as many as 22 locations, the daily said. The Australian Federal Police said emergency services were examining the packages. “The circumstances [of their delivery] are being investigated,” the police added.

In Melbourne, firefighters entered the Indian and South Korean consulates on St Kilda Road shortly after 2 pm local time (8.30 am Indian Standard Time). Packages were also found at the British, United States and New Zealand consulates. German, Italian, Spanish, Pakistani, Greek, Thai, Swiss, Egyptian and Danish consulates may also have received such packages, the daily said.

“MFB is assisting the Australian Federal Police at a number of incidents at embassies across Melbourne,” the Metropolitan Fire Brigade tweeted. “Further information will be provided when it become available.” The British consulate said it was closed “for a short time” but opened before 3 pm local time.

The incident comes two days after a white powdery substance was found at the Argentinian Consulate in Sydney, triggering a response by emergency personnel, PTI reported.