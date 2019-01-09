Authorities on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Tripura’s Madhabbari and nearby areas, where at least seven people were injured in clashes with the police the previous day during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, PTI reported.

Political and student outfits had organised a shutdown in the North East states on Tuesday in protest against the controversial Bill. But the Lok Sabha passed the bill in the evening amid protests by Opposition MPs. The Rajya Sabha is expected to vote on it on Wednesday, the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 in order to grant citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan if they have lived in India for six years, even if they do not possess the necessary documents.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prankrishna Das said the police launched a search operation at the Madhabbari and Dasharambari areas of West Tripura district on Tuesday night and seized a country-made gun and a machete. “The situation is completely under control now,” Das said.

The state government on Tuesday banned mobile internet and SMS services, citing a threat to the law and order situation amid protests against the Bill. The internet ban began at 3 pm on Tuesday and will continue for 48 hours, a government order said.

The police have filed an FIR against three people for rioting but no one has been arrested so far.

In the Rajya Sabha

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that wrong information was being spread about the Bill.

“We have brought this [Citizenship Amendment] bill so that the minority immigrants from our neighbouring countries can live peacefully,” he said. “They were being targeted because of their religion. We are aware of the concerns in the North East and would like to dispel the rumours over the Bill. This is not for Assam but for such immigrants across the country. Those affected by religious persecution can avail the citizenship across the country.”

“We have taken steps to strengthen border security to tackle infiltration,” he said, adding that more power will be given to Bodoland Territorial Council. “We want a peaceful situation in the North East and are in constant touch with the state governments.”