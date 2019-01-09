The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday said they found Sundar Balvant Singh – a key witness in a kidney racket they had busted in 2016 – dead in his home in Diva on Tuesday, PTI reported. The police suspect Singh, who was found hanging, committed suicide.

Senior police officer Sukhada Narkar said they found Singh’s body in a highly decomposed state after his neighbours reported that a foul smell was emanating from his home. The time of death is yet to be ascertained, Narkar said. The police said Singh had moved to the house 18 months back and often quarreled with his wife. On January 3, his wife purportedly went her parents’ home.

The police have sent Singh’s body for autopsy and registered a case of accidental death.

Indian National Trade Union Congress President Suresh Gupta, who had helped Singh, told The Times of India: “I doubt he committed suicide as he was a strong man and was standing against mighty people.”

Singh reportedly did not receive money after selling his kidney a few years back. After that he approached the police and helped uncover the scam allegedly linked to doctors working at the LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai.