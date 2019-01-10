The Delhi Police on Wednesday said a chargesheet will soon be filed in the sedition case against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and other activists, including Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, PTI reported.

“The case is in stage of finalisation,” said Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. “The investigation was complex as the team also had to visit other states for taking statements. The chargesheet will be filed soon,” Patnaik said.

Kumar, Khalid and Bhattacharya were arrested in 2016 on sedition charges for their involvement in a protest against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru where several students allegedly shouted anti-national slogans in February 2016. The protests led to outrage from Hindutva groups.

Patnaik, who was speaking at the annual press conference of Delhi Police on Wednesday, said 2018 was a successful year as 11 suspected terrorists belonging to different groups were arrested over the past year, ANI reported. During a presentation at the press meet, the Delhi Police said rape cases had gone down in 2018, but rape by known persons have increased. Murder rose by 3.25% in the national Capital, with 477 cases reported last year compared to 462 in 2017.