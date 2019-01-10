Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday continued his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration’s alleged interference in the Central Bureau of Investigation and purported irregularities in the Rafale jet deal.

Gandhi’s tirade on Twitter came a day after he was criticised for saying Modi “got a woman to defend him” on the Rafale deal debate in Parliament. He was referring to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Gandhi claimed that the Modi government had sent Verma on leave just before he was scheduled to investigate the Rafale deal. “Why is the PM in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI chief?” he tweeted. “Why will he not allow the CBI chief to present his case in front of the selection committee? Answer: RAFALE.”

On Tuesday, Gandhi had praised the Supreme Court for quashing the Centre’s decision to divest Verma of his responsibilities and send him on leave.

The Congress has accused the Centre of signing an overpriced deal and helping Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence, which had no prior experience in the sector before landing a contract with Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the fighter jets.