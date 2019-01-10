An anti-reservation organisation on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed by Parliament, ANI reported.

The bill provides 10% reservations in aided and unaided institutions to the economically backward from upper castes. It was passed 323-3 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and the following day in the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House voted against sending the draft law to a select committee. The bill is now subject to President Ram Nath Kovind’s approval.

Youth for Equality in a petition said the amendment bill violates the basic features of the Constitution and economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation, PTI reported.

