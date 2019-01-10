Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has been appointed president of the state unit of the Congress. Party leader Ajay Maken had resigned from the post last week, citing health reasons.

Congress spokesperson PC Chacko confirmed the appointment at a press conference. Minutes earlier, Maken made the announcement in a tweet.

“I am confident that under Sheilaji’s leadership, we will be able to play the role of a strong Opposition against the Modi [at the Centre] and Kejriwal [in Delhi] governments,” Maken wrote, congratulating Dikshit.

Dikshit served as chief minister from 1998 to 2013.