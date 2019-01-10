Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met a 14-member Bollywood delegation, that included Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, in New Delhi, PTI reported. The meeting came weeks after Modi met film producers to discuss issues faced by the industry, after which the Goods and Services Tax on film tickets was reduced.

The delegation, which comprised directors and actors, was led by Johar. It also included directors Rohit Shetty and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, producers Ekta Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain, actors Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Sidharth Malhotra.

Johar uploaded a selfie with Modi and the rest of the group on Instagram and described the meeting as “an incredible opportunity”. He said the dialogue was about the ways in which the film industry can contribute to nation building.

“When the youngest country [in terms of demography] joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with,” he wrote. “Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India.”

The director-producer also thanked the prime minister for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices.

Modi’s last meeting with the film fraternity in December had drawn criticism for not including any female personality. The earlier group had consisted of Johar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Roy Kapur and Ritesh Sidhwani, among others.