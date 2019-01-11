A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area on Thursday night, reported NDTV. The fire was brought under control on Friday morning. No casualties have been reported.

Chief Fire Officer of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said more than 30 fire engines were at the site of the fire in Lakkar Market, reported The Indian Express.

The fire started around midnight in a four-storey building that stores furniture and spread to a nearby slum. Around 100 houses in the slum were destroyed in the fire. Two people reportedly suffered minor injuries. A large number of furniture pieces were damaged in the fire.

Delhi: Major fire breaks out at a makeshift furniture market in Jawahar Camp near Kirti Nagar in the wee hours of Friday. pic.twitter.com/h1BXZggx19 — TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) January 11, 2019