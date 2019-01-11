Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan, was indicted on two fresh charges of financial misconduct on Friday, reported AFP.

Ghosn has been in a Tokyo prison since November, when he was charged with breach of trust for temporarily transferring losses from personal investments to Nissan in 2008, and for under-reporting his income. The new charges claim that the under-reporting continued for three more years. He was also charged with “aggravated breach of trust” on Friday.

Ghosn was already facing a charge of under-reporting his compensation over five years to the tune of five billion yen [$46 million or Rs 324 crore], in official documents to shareholders.

Ghosn’s lawyers have filed a bail application but acknowledged that his detention would most likely continue until trial.

Ghosn claims he has been “wrongly accused and unfairly detained”.

Prosecutors on Friday also filed charges against Nissan and Ghosn’s aide Greg Kelly over the new charge of under-reporting income for an additional three years.

A prosecutor’s office spokesperson told AFP that the charges against Ghosn carried a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Ghosn, who had been the head of an alliance between car makers Nissan, Mitsubishi and Renault, was dismissed as chairman of Nissan on November 22, and Mitsubishi, four days later.

Renault on Thursday said it had not found any evidence yet of illegal or fraudulent payments to Ghosn, its chief executive.