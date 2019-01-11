A Delhi court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Manoj Arora, a close aide of businessman Robert Vadra, in a money-laundering case. The Patiala House court also ordered Arora to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday, PTI reported.

Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The Enforcement Directorate on January 5 had moved the court to seek an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Arora, who had failed to appear for questioning despite repeated summons.

The Enforcement Directorate’s petition alleged that profits from criminal acts were used to fund the purchase of property at 12 Bryanston Square in London worth £1.9 million for Vadra via the United Arab Emirates. The plea said the investigation was being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

Last month, the agency had raided three properties owned by Vadra and his aides.