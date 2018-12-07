Officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday searched three properties owned by aides linked to Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, ANI reported. Suman Jyoti Khaitan, Vadra’s lawyer, told reporters that the investigating agency’s personnel have locked Skylight Hospitality officials inside one of the premises.

Khaitan accused the Enforcement Directorate of fabricating evidence. “They are not allowing anyone to go inside,” the lawyer alleged. “Is this Nazism? Is this a jail? It has been four and a half years [since they started investigating the matter] and they found nothing.”

On Wednesday, Vadra had said the Enforcement Directorate’s decision to summon him for questioning in the Bikaner land deal case was a political witch hunt. Vadra was summoned by the agency on November 30 after he reportedly sent a legal representative instead of appearing himself on November 20.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday, Vadra had claimed it was a “politically motivated, malicious and baseless prosecution” and that truth will prevail. “The political witch hunt carries on unceasingly with government departments clearly operating on an agenda to besmirch my dignity and reputation” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was responsible for the raids. “Sure shot defeat in five states unnerves Modi government to again use the old tools – unleash revenge and vendetta against Mr Robert Vadra to divert the narrative,” Surjewala tweeted. “Such cowardice and intimidation will not subjugate either the Congress Party or the will of people.”

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case based on a first information report filed by the Rajasthan Police in 2015. The investigating agency has registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging that Vadra-owned Sky Light Hospitality bought and sold the land in Bikaner at an extremely high price through several illegal transactions.

Vadra had earlier accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of leaking “false allegations” against him ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan. He said the claims were “entirely false” and that the BJP was trying to divert attention away from its maladministration in the state through these leaks.